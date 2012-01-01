Personal names are usually acceptable when writing essays, but many students do not know the rules and etiquette when it comes to using them

Fortunately, this article will help you get through your essay writing task with ease.

The first rule of thumb when writing essays is to stick to the facts, no matter how much someone may want to change the story. It is important to keep the story professional paper writers as is, even if it does not make sense from a purely logical point of view.

Second, you should not try to come up with a certain theme or style for your essay. There is no such thing as a “right” style for essays – all essays have their own unique styles.

Third, in your essay you should concentrate on making the most of the topic. Focus on what you know about the topic, and be careful not to ramble about various subjects.

Fourth, avoid using metaphors, as they are often difficult to understand and make the reader think you are not being clear. Also, avoid using a metaphor that has already been established in the essay, as it will make it look like you did not have the time to research the topic properly.

Fifth, always use your personal names, in the body of the essay, whenever possible. They help the reader to understand your essay better and to remember it later on.

Sixth, always write using the proper name that is the best match for the subject. This is the best way to be sure that the reader is not confused in his attempt to understand the essay.

Seventh, always be sure to read the essay carefully before beginning the process of editing it. You can edit the essay by typing your notes into a word processor, or you can also use the letter keyboard on your keyboard and use a pen and paper to keep a record of your ideas.

Eighth, if you have any notes at all, you should take your time to go back and edit any parts of the essay that needs clarification. By taking the time to edit the essay carefully, you will be able to see what areas need more attention than others.

Ninth, keep in mind that you can make changes to your college essay by redoing it from scratch. This allows you to alter the essay without having to change the entire original draft.

Tenth, never rewrite an essay without a deadline set to guarantee that you will complete the project on time. If you do not complete the assignment on time, you will receive an F on the assignment, and then the college will evaluate your entire course of study.

Finally, remember that personal names are acceptable when writing your college essay. However, keep in mind that you should follow the rules and practice good essay writing manners when writing an essay.