In this speedy comparison, all of us will look on the performance of both MalwareBytes and Avast Antivirus. Equally anti-virus applications are rated as a top free anti virus method. Both have a lot of the same features that would allow you to keep your PERSONAL COMPUTER safe from harmful files and other things. https://www.wisepro.co/avast-cpu-usage/ The only difference between the two is in the application.

Avast even offers more feature-packed and comprehensive items than MalwareBytes. Both the quality and cost-free versions of Avast have more features than the MalwareBytes alternatives. It’s easy to notify who won in this section. Winner: Avast.

When looking at the technicalities of both avast and malwareBytes protection, it could not a huge difference. They both equally provide good protection against viruses, spyware and adware, adware and spyware that happen to be online threats. That being said, anybody can say that avast possesses slightly better protection with respect to android products because of the android os operating system that will be used on more recent phones nowadays. So what type is the better program? Which is a hard question to answer since it depends on what you need your malware software designed for. In general, when you need high protection, then malwarebytes is a great method to go with and if you need a very good internet security suite, than avast could possibly be for you.