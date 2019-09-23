Within the Westpress Arena in Hamm, University President Prof. Dr. Klaus Zeppenfeld, lecturer, get in touch with persons at central service points and the student representatives welcome the new students to the festive first semester welcome. Hence, in the start off on the 2019/2020 winter annotated bibliography nursing topics semester, there are actually 63 first semesters annotatedbibliographymaker.com in the Hamm campus and 528 first semesters at the Lippstadt campus. Overall, the number of HSHL students is currently nonetheless around 6200.

? We warmly welcome the new first-semester students to HSHL and are pleased that our variety of courses continues to meet using a optimistic response. The amount of international students in unique exceeded our expectations,? Said Prof. Klaus Zeppenfeld. 72 international students from 19 nations are beginning their bachelor’s degree in “Electronic Engineering” in the Lippstadt campus. In 2018, in the start off in the 1st English-language HSHL course, there had been 32 students from 14 nations.? In contrast to other universities in North Rhine-Westphalia, we’ve got been on a high plateau to get a extended time with regards to our student numbers. Now we’re settling down to typical,? The HSHL President classifies the current first-semester numbers.

“Be curious and courageous in regards to the new tasks within this thrilling phase of life and ask crucial questions”, advised Prof. Zeppenfeld to the new students. Since the enrollment method has not however been completed, a great deal more new fellow students will start their research at HSHL within the coming weeks. 376 HSHL personnel, such as 109 professors, 124 research assistants and 143 people today in administration, at present make sure that your research at HSHL run smoothly.

Knowledge about HSHL research.

Since September 2nd, the initial semester can currently get a taste of the campus atmosphere in the preliminary courses, which prepare for the courses using the fundamentals of mathematics, physics and chemistry. The varied program of the initially semester welcome gave the opportunity to obtain an overview of your central contact persons and gives at HSHL: Furthermore to course directors, there were make contact with persons from the Basic Student Committee, the Student Parliament, University Sports, the Central Student Advisory Service, the Language Service and of the International Workplace. The cities of Hamm and Lippstadt presented themselves inside the arena with video messages because the new study areas. Jennifer Borm from Radio Lippe Welle and Andr? Joosten from Hellweg Radio hosted the system.

The common lecture period begins on Monday, September 23, 2019 for all HSHL students.

The very first semester numbers by degree plan.

Biomedical technologies: 63 Power technology and resource optimization: 39 Intelligent systems design: 37 Intercultural enterprise psychology: 186 Sports and health technology: 83 Technical management and promoting: 143 Environmental monitoring and forensic chemistry: 88.

Organization Administration: 173 Laptop or computer Visualistics and Design and style: 69 Electronic Engineering: 72 Material Design and style – Bionics and Photonics: 15 http://scienceandsociety.columbia.edu/cssevent/8299/?ical=1 Mechatronics: 43 Applied Laptop Science and Social Media: 53 Industrial Engineering: 103.

About Hamm-Lippstadt University:

Considering the fact that 2009, the State University of Hamm-Lippstadt has supplied an innovative range of courses with a concentrate on engineering, organic sciences, IT and small business. About 6,200 students are currently enrolled in 14 Bachelor’s and ten Master’s courses. The university has state-of-the-art buildings with about 15,000 square meters of laboratory space at locations in Hamm and Lippstadt. Together with President Prof. Dr. Klaus Zeppenfeld and Chancellor Karl-Heinz Sandknop concentrate on interdisciplinary orientation, industry orientation, higher practical relevance and future-oriented analysis.