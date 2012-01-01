Are you trying to write a narrative essay that will be required by your writing class?

Or perhaps you are a college student that wants to earn some extra credit. If you are having trouble coming up with an effective essay for your writing assignment, then I have some great news.

Here is a great example essay for you to learn from. I am talking about Pulitzer Prize winning author Nicholas Sparks.

His latest novel, The Notebook, is a simple character study of a young couple and the budding romance between them. Because this is a personal story, the plot has a “tear-jerking” quality. The romance is real, but it is also grounded in the reality of teenagers and growing up.

Sparks uses many plot devices to create interest and intrigue about young people falling in love. In fact, the book was made into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The best way to take this material and apply it to your writing case studies, is to give yourself some free time. Think of how you would handle any real story that is about two people, growing up and falling in love.

Your initial reaction may be to lean on your childhood memories and recall what was “happening” to you as a child. A good writer must approach this from a “now”. You will have to confront this problem with your current situation. You must be aware of what’s happening in your life, as well as others, as they happen.

By searching for your major memories, you can then see if there is a need to turn those events into a story. You will find that there area lot of great stories that are not written down because they were too difficult to write.

When it comes to choosing a story, think about how it should begin. Do you want it to start with your “feelings” about your situation? Or perhaps you want it to begin with an event that changed your life forever.

It is important to remember that the rules are different when you are writing a fictional work. A story that will be accepted by the literary community is one that tells a “true” story. That is a judgment that you will have to make on your own.

Consider this a chance to explore all of the different ways you can write a story. You will find that, even though each event that occurs in your life is unique, the plot lines can be intertwined to form a very strong story. It is just a matter of discovering what you love to write about.

Writing a narrative essay does not have to be a chore. Just be willing to write something that will add a personal touch to a college writing course.

Writing a personal narrative essay is not that hard, and it is something that can be beneficial to your writing. The trick is to write it out first before you try to edit it.