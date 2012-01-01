Specialist for protection and safety (f / m / d)

It would be the task of our specialists for protection and security to assure internal safety and order around the corporation premises. The focus is on guarding the nuclear facilities at Forschungszentrum J?lich. Carrying firearms is part of each day perform in particular locations. Comprehensive education in firearms, unarmed self-defense and legal studies guarantee operational readiness. The specialists for security and safety monitor internal road traffic. Following accidents, website traffic control and blocking measures as well as accident recordings are essential. Protection and security specialists recognize, clarify and document house crimes.

The prerequisite is really a technical college entrance qualification or higher college diploma. Good grades in German are welcome. In addition, you need to possess a technical understanding and fantastic communication skills for the education and also you must be in a position to deal with unrestricted physical stress.

? The education lasts three years. Resulting from preceding school education, the training may be shortened by half a year in case you carry out nicely. The coaching requires place within the business and in the vocational college in Eschweiler. Vocational college lessons are engineering capstone when or twice (14 days) per week.

? You can expect to get to know practical experience in the house security division. Here you run z. B. Patrols and order tasks for gate, patrol and website traffic services on the company premises. They check and monitor safety and protective equipment that include perform, fire, environmental and data protection.

? The plant fire brigade offers standard understanding of fire protection. Within the buying and components management division, it is actually all regarding the preparation of offers, order processing and quality assurance measures. In the provider health-related service, you will acquire information of initially aid measures. The final examination requires location in front of an examination board with the Aachen Chamber of Commerce and Business.

? The education just isn’t company-specific. Anyone who has discovered the profession at Forschungszentrum J?lich can later function wherever specialists for protection and safety are necessary. If you want to learn much capstoneproject.net more soon after a few years of perform, you may take https://www.stanford.edu/about/history/ the master’s degree in security and safety. Following effectively completing your education, you may also study at a university of applied sciences having a degree in security and safety.

